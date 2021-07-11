Investigation underway into car crash involving APD vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police responded on Saturday to a crash with injuries at the intersection of San Mateo and Osuna. Officials say the crash involved a marked APD vehicle and a civilian vehicle.

Police say the APD vehicle was traveling northbound on San Mateo and the other vehicle involved was traveling eastbound onto Osuna from southbound San Mateo. As the civilian vehicle turned eastbound, the APD vehicle crashed into it.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

