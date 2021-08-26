Investigation underway for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuqueruqe Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened early Wednesday morning. According to APD, officers arrived shortly after 4 a.m. to Fourth Street at the on-ramp to westbound I-40.
Police say an unidentified female pedestrian was run over by a semi-truck. The truck then continued westbound onto I-40. At this time the identity of the semi and the drive is unknown. It is also unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol are a factor. The hit-and-run crash is under investigation at this time.