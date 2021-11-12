Investigation underway after fatal crash in North Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash in the North Valley Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the area of Fourth Street between Candelaria Rd. and Menaul Blvd. around 3:20 p.m., according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

APD reports that witnesses said a vehicle was trapped under a large truck. Officers say one person was unresponsive and later declared deceased by emergency personnel. Another individual was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time about the crash. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.