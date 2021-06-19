Investigation into conflict of interest claims delays public waterway vote

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The decision over whether the public has the right to fish or float waterways that flow through public property will have to wait. State Commissioner Sharon Salazar Hickey opted to delay the vote, citing questions raised by critics about a potential conflict of interest.

Hickey denied having conflicts but says she will ask the attorney general’s office to review before a vote is made. Landowners had sought to prohibit public access to portions of streams that run through their property.