Investigation continues into southwest Albuquerque homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque.

Police say officers responded to a sidewalk near Coors and Bridge just after seven Saturday morning. They found someone with signs of trauma that was beyond medical assistance. Police have not revealed an identity, but one man whos ays he was the victim’s brother is now looking for answers.

“We don’t know. I mean, it could be he walks the streets, all the time so he was on meth, doing different drugs and not getting treatment,” Kenny Parsons said. Investigators are searching the area for witnesses and cameras to find out what happened.