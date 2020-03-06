Live Now
Investigation continues into cause of Club Rio Rancho fire

by: KRQE Media

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The fire-ravaged clubhouse at the now-defunct Club Rio Rancho has been demolished as the state zeroes in on who might have set it ablaze.

The country club and golf course at vacant for three years before it went up in flames in October. The Insurance Superintendent’s office, which is conducting the arson investigation, says they are eyeing a suspect, and three others who may have helped.

But they are waiting on more phone records before filing any charges. As for the future of the country club property, News 13 is working to learn what the developer has in mind. The city says he was until next month to submit a master plan.

