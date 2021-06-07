Investigation begins following house fire in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews responded to a residential fire in northwest Albuquerque on Monday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called to a single-story home on La Cienega Street in the area of Fourth Street and Griegos Road around 10:16 a.m. where crews reported heavy smoke coming from the roof of the structure.

As firefighters began fire operations, another crew entered the home to conduct a primary search and an all clear was declared. AFR reports they were able to confirm all residents of the home were able to get out of the residence safely and crews from Stations 6, 4, and 10 worked to get the fire under control.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes and no injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.