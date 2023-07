ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was found dead on Saturday in northwest Albuquerque. Homicide detectives are looking into the case.

According to Albuquerque Police Department, reports of a dead person near Grande Drive came in Saturday morning. A man, who was deceased, was found at the reported location.

Police believe, because of his wounds, he may have been a violent crime victim.

Homicide detectives are investigating.