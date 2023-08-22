ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says an intruder may be responsible for a fire started at an apartment complex Tuesday off Carlisle Blvd. between Comanche Rd. and Candelaria Rd. Officials say the fire broke out in a second floor apartment unit at the complex.

According to AFR, initial reports suggested the incident began as a home invasion and the intruder sparked the fire. Officials say three people were inside the apartment. They say two people got out through the front door and one person jumped from a window to escape. AFR arrived says the fire has since been extinguished.