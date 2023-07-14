ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A paid summer mentor and internship program is helping teens in Albuquerque learn more about different careers they can have in the art industry. The Mayor’s Creative Youth Corps was formed in 2020, since then they’ve worked with more than a hundred students.

Emily Baron has been part of the summer program for the past two years and said it’s helped her out learn more about her future career in theater. “I now know so much about theater, which is what I do, and I have a place where I get to work at an equity theater. I get to be trained on lights, sound, I get to perform, I get to do everything I love with theater,” said Baron. She recently graduated from the Public Academy of Performing Arts.

Briah Brown says her mom told her about the program and after learning more about it she felt it could be a good fit for her. This is Brown’s first time enrolling in the program and already said she’s been exposed to different forms of art and other art organizations in just a few weeks.

Organizers of the program say their goal for next year is to work with more art organizations within the city.