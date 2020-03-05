International Women Build Day raises awareness of housing issues women and their families face

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – For a week straight, Habitat for Humanity International is teaming up with Lowe’s and women volunteers will unite in more than 235 communities in the United States, India, and Canada for International Women Build Week. Grants and events manager for Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity Lyla Wolfenstein and Lowe’s merchandising assistant store manager Crystal Crespin visit the set to discuss this initiative.

This global event is a prelude to International Women’s Day and aims to raise awareness of housing issues women and their families face. Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity was selected to participate in this opportunity and will receive a $5,000 grant from Lowe’s which will go towards building a home for a low-income family in Albuquerque.

International Women Build Day will be celebrated on March 7 in Albuquerque as a team of all-women volunteers from Lowe’s will help to build a Habitat home and two Habitat homeowners will be welcomed.

Since partnering with Habitat in 2003, Lowe’s has committed more than $71.1 million to support the nonprofit.

International Women Build Day in Albuquerque will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 805 Mesa Del Rio NW located behind West Mesa High School.

Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers. You can also support Habitat for Humanity by making a donation online, or supporting Habitat’s ReStore home improvement store.