ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The International Western Music Association convention is happening this weekend. It has held its flagship conference in Albuquerque since 2005. It is an opportunity for artists from all parts of the US, Canada, and overseas to join fellow artists in celebrating and performing western music.

Nearly 100 artists are participating this weekend. An all-day show that will lead to a concert each night. There will also be Cowboy poets who are part of the action. Typically western music and its lyrics deal with the lives, loves, lore, locales, legend, and legacy of the new and old West, its many peoples or Cowboying worldwide.

The International Western Music Association convention is being held at Hotel Albuquerque. For more information or to purchase tickets visit iwesternmusic.org or call 505-563-0673. Daytime events are free.