International travel company debuting luxury tours through Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An international travel company is setting its sights on New Mexico, hoping to take tourists off the beaten path.’ It’s highlighting Santa Fe because of its arts community.

Atlas Obscura takes adventure seekers everywhere from photographing lemurs in Madagascar to expeditions in the Arctic. Now, they’re taking on New Mexico.

“I grew up in Colorado so I grew up spending a lot of time coming down to New Mexico and always just thought it was one of the most magical places in the world,” said Rachel Bouton, a program manager for domestic and co-branded trips at Atlas Obscura. “When I first started developing our domestic line-up of trips, New Mexico was actually the first place I wanted to produce a trip.”

The company started the Santa Fe trip in 2019. They say they hope to go beyond typical tourist spots and instead, take visitors directly to the artists working in our community.

“The art community is Santa Fe is particularly fascinating. Beyond the canyon road, beyond the places tourists usually visit, there are so many working artists creating innovative work right there in Santa Fe,” said Bouton. “I started working with Santa Fe Art Tours and the trip that we built is very much off the beaten path. We’re going into artists’ studios, having conversations with the artists in the places where they create.”

The ‘Immersive Art and Otherworldly Landscapes’ trip will take visitors into popular destinations like Meow Wolf, as well as hidden gems like Georgia O’Keeffe’s Ghost Ranch and the Ra Paulette caves. Despite the trip being centered around art, Bouton says most who go on the trip are usually not artists, themselves.

“We find that our audience, the people that come on the trip are not traditionally artists, but they’re traditionally people who are appreciative of art,” said Bouton. “Our trips tend to be really focused on a specific subject and for Santa Fe, it made a ton of sense for us to explore the contemporary art that’s being created there now.”

If you’re looking to explore Santa Fe in a new light, the company has two trips planned in 2020 — one in April and one in October. The six-day trip costs around $2,500 and does not include transportation to and from Santa Fe.

Atlas Obscura is also offering a shorter, three-day ‘Santa Fe Weekend’ costing around $1,200. The excursion includes a trip to the healing soil at El Santuario de Chimayo.