International Folk Art Market to offer virtual events in July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The world-renowned International Folk Art Market is doing what everyone else is doing during this year, going virtual. They will be offering online events during its annual Folk Art Week to correspond with the festival’s annual July dates. CEO of the International Folk Art Market, Stuart Ashman discussed what people can expect this year.

The International Folk Art Market has been providing opportunities to folk artists since 2004 at the world’s largest market of its kind. “The International Folk Art Market is an event that happens every summer, it’s been happening for 17 years we bring 150 artists from 50 countries to sell and demonstrate what they do with their craft and over the weekend they usually sell an average of $3 million worth of their goods which they take home to drill wells, build schools, feed their communities et cetera so it’s really kind of a global effort here in Santa Fe,” said Ashman.

The International Folk Art Market’s virtual annual gala will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020 and will include a special celebration of folk artists, their work, and the tradition of the market itself. A series of videos will be followed by an online auction of folk art from around the world.

Starting on July 5, IFAM will present online lectures, interviews, and films, on a diverse array of folk art topics. The IFAM Virtual One World Gala & Auction will be held from Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10, 2020.

Schedule of Events:

Sunday, July 5 : Auction preview goes live

: Auction preview goes live Monday, July 6: 9 a.m. Artist keynote talk: Anita Reddy, India, Founder, Development of Weavers, and Rural Artisans in Kalamkari Art (DWARAKA PLUS). Learn More.

9 a.m. Artist keynote talk: Anita Reddy, India, Founder, Development of Weavers, and Rural Artisans in Kalamkari Art (DWARAKA PLUS). Learn More. Tuesday, July 7: 9:30 a.m. The Future is Handmade Fundraiser Li Edelkoort, Philip Fimmano, and special guest IFAM Creative Director, Keith Recker $25. Register Here.

9:30 a.m. The Future is Handmade Fundraiser Li Edelkoort, Philip Fimmano, and special guest IFAM Creative Director, Keith Recker $25. Register Here. Wednesday, July 8: 9 a.m. Artist talk Porfirio Gutierrez, Mexico, innovation in folk art free Admission Learn More. and online auction opens

9 a.m. Artist talk Porfirio Gutierrez, Mexico, innovation in folk art free Admission Learn More. and online auction opens Thursday, July 9: Time TBA Peter Speliopoulos, IFAM Board Member and Fashion Designer, & Paul Andrews, Creative Director at Salvatore Ferragamo, with Lauren Lancy, founder, Kind Craft free. Online auction continues.

Time TBA Peter Speliopoulos, IFAM Board Member and Fashion Designer, & Paul Andrews, Creative Director at Salvatore Ferragamo, with Lauren Lancy, founder, Kind Craft free. Online auction continues. Friday, July 10: 9 a.m. Artist talk: Rashmi Bhart, India, Avani Earthcraft, Learn More.

9 a.m. Artist talk: Rashmi Bhart, India, Avani Earthcraft, Learn More. Friday, July 10: 7 p.m. IFAM Virtual One World Gala Presentation and online auction to continue until 9:30 p.m.

For more information on this year’s online events, or to register and donate to the market visit the International Folk Art Market’s website.