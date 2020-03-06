International Folk Art Market features over 150 master artisans from 50 countries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Celebrating extraordinary artists, cultural diversity, and entrepreneurship across the world, the International Folk Art Market returns for its 17th year. IFAM Chief Executive Officer Stuart Ashman visits the set to discuss what the market has in store this year.

The largest of its kind in the world, IFAM features over 150 master artisans from 50 countries. Considered the world’s most extensive, celebrated and vibrant folk art shopping experience, more than 20,000 attendees are expected at the event in addition to 2,000 volunteers. The International Folk Art Market offers attendees a variety of handmade folk artwork such as textiles, beadwork, ceramics, rugs, sculptures, jewelry, metalwork, paintings and more.

This year’s event will feature its Mentor to Market program that offers training and education for participating artists that includes business and marketing skills, partnerships with business mentors, and hands-on experience in the wholesale marketplace. Thirty-five new artists will be attending the market including six artists from the United States, including four Native Americans.

The International Folk Art Market opens with a party on the evening of Friday, July 10 and runs through Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Milner Plaza at Santa Fe’s Museum Hill. Tickets to IFAM 2020 go on sale on May 1.