International District’s Economic Development Center closer to opening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The International District’s first-ever Economic Development Center is inching closer to opening.

The non-profit located near Wyoming and Central will soon offer workshops office space and consulting for local businesses. The center was slated to open Saturday, but organizers say that’s been pushed back a month so they can finish up the building.

Instead, there was a block party where future business owners could ask questions.

“Out of that 75, there were six people interested in starting their small businesses and wanted to talk with us about some of the processes and how they can get involved,” said Alex Horton with the International District Economic Development Center.

At least 11 local businesses have signed up with the center so far.