ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After nearly 20 years of trying to make it happen, the International District Library is finally open. The $19 million facility sits where the old nightclub Caravan East used to be.

It has a dance floor to honor the building’s history, a children’s area, and a young adult room with virtual reality. “..Have access to technology that a lot of kids aren’t going to have in their house but that are slowly becoming part of their world, not just of play, but of learning and education,” said Dr. Shelle Sanchez, director of the City of Albuquerque’s Art and Culture Department.

Saturday, city and community leaders came out to cut the ribbon and officially open the library doors. This is the city’s 19th library.

To decide how the library should take shape, the city took input from the community during a town hall meeting in 2018. Those comments showed that residents wanted the library to be more than just a building that holds books. Residents showed interest in literacy programs, meeting spaces, and activity spaces, such as an amphitheater.