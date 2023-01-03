ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque wants the public’s help designing artwork for its newest library. The International District library on Central near Louisiana opened its doors in July.

Now, the city has selected award-winning local artist Reyes Padilla to design and fabricate glass installations for the facility. The public can meet the artist, learn more about the project, and share their ideas during a pair of workshops this month.

The workshops will be on January 13 and 14 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the library. Submission suggestions can be given online.