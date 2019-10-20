International district holds CiQlovia event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers in the International District Sunday likely noticed many closed off streets for the annual Ciqlovia Event.

It’s designed to get more people walking, biking, and playing outside. Cars were blocked east of Louisiana on Southern for people to exercise, do yoga, see public art, live music, and participate in other festivities.

Organizers say the event is focused on safety. “It’s a way to come together as a community and celebrate health and wellness and think what do we want to do to make our community a safer place? What can we do to make it a better place,” said organizer Travis McKenzie.

Similar events are held around the globe.