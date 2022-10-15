ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new community space has opened near Albuquerque’s International District. A ribbon cutting for the area was held on Saturday.

The grand opening of the International District Harvest Market was celebrated by the City of Albuquerque, the International District Economic Development Center, and local participants.

According to a release, the space is going to be used for commercial and micro-businesses, community events, and fairs. The Harvest Market is the first step towards repurposing an empty lot at Kathryn and San Mateo. In the future, the Albuquerque Community Safety Department will headquarter there.

“This is about access. By activating this space, we are opening it to community use to generate more positive activity in the neighborhood,” said Mayor Tim Keller, “This is day one of a new public space where community can gather, feel connected, feel safe, and put on programming.”

Harvest Market ribbon cutting | Photo Courtesy of the City of Albuquerque

Harvest Market | Photo Courtesy of the City of Albuquerque

Harvest Market | Photo Courtesy of the City of Albuquerque

Food trucks made an appearance at the event to serve meals to visitors, and representatives from all over the city participated in the celebrations. The release said the event space will be used for community placemaking and economic development.