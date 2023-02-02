ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – NewMexicoKidsCan recently published an interactive map to accompany their new report, “Back to School: New Mexico student achievement 2022”. This map allows parents to explore student proficiency rates by school and district, demographic enrollment data, and more.

Parents can use this map to see how their child’s school is performing in math, English language arts, and science. They have also recently released a new podcast called New Mexico Rising. All across the state incredible leaders, educators, and parents are working to improve the education system and New Mexico Rising will feature their stories. Each episode will feature an interview with someone leading great work in New Mexico’s education system.

For more information, you can visit nmkidscan.org, or follow them on Facebook.