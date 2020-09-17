Interactive film wall at Sunport showcases New Mexico’s film industry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s something new to do for people going in and out of the Sunport. It showcases New Mexico’s ever-growing place in the TV and film industry, and it may also give tourists some tips on places to visit.

The Sunport, New Mexico Film Office, and Corrales-based technology company, Ideum, are teaming up as they unveiled a new, interactive kiosk at the Sunport that highlights the dozens of movies and TV shows shot in New Mexico.

“This project really gives us a chance, to again, showcase and highlight our robust film and television industry here in New Mexico to Sunport travelers while they’re waiting for their flights or maybe as they’re even making plans for their trip to visit different places in New Mexico,” Amber Dodson, Director of the New Mexico Film Office, said. “I think it’s going to surprise many people that some of, many movies you’ve probably seen in the theater or on TV were actually shot here and so that’s something to be really proud of as New Mexicans.”

The film wall, which sits right past the security checkpoint, shows behind the scenes photos of productions. It also has the full trailers tv shows and movies made in New Mexico including Easy Rider, No Country For Old Men, and The Lone Ranger, all showcasing the state’s iconic landscape and landmarks.

The interactive film wall also gives details on shooting locations around the state, like the Taos Gorge being used in Terminator: Salvation. When learning about a certain show or film at the kiosk, a section on a state map will light up so people can see where in the state it was made.

“It also piques interest in all these different regions, towns, and areas across the state that might be inspiring to storytellers, to filmmakers, to not only, ‘hey come here and make your movie and your TV show,’ but to the locals, you know, to have a sense of pride in their local town or region,” Dodson said.

While there are 50 films and shows featured at the film wall now, the New Mexico Film Office plans to add more in time.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunport has a hand sanitizing station right next to the film wall and said the kiosk itself will get sanitized multiple times a day by airport staff. The film wall cost $177,102. About $50,000 of that cost was appropriated by State Representative Antonio Maestas.

