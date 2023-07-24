ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The heat wave has intensified the need for some fixes in Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) stations. Some crews are seeing temperatures of around 100 degrees in their fire truck bays.

“Obviously, like everybody else in our city and state, we’re dealing with this record heat wave that we’re going through right now,” explained. AFR Fire Chief Emily Jaramillo.

Jaramillo stated the heat wave has been relentless for fire crews, too.

“We have had various issues at different stations where we’ve had either HVAC going down or in need of repair, and so, we’ve been trying to kind of keep up with that during the heat wave when all of our HVAC technicians are busy, of course.”

Some of the problem spots include Station 9 off Menaul, Station 10 in the North Valley, Station 21 in the Far West Mesa, and the busiest station of them all, Station 5 in the International District.

“Every station design is a little bit different. Station 5 has had some issues with higher temperatures in the apparatus bay than in the living quarters,” Jaramillo said.

Reports claimed the bay where trucks and ambulances park has reached around 115 degrees, but Jaramillo said AFR hasn’t seen temperatures above 100 degrees in their own spot checks.

High temperatures have also brought concerns about preserving medications kept in trucks.

However, Jaramillo said AFR’s pharmacist has reassured the department there’s nothing to worry about: “Even though the bay is hot, it would have to be over 150 degrees in there for a prolonged period before it would start to compromise the integrity of our medications,” Jaramillo stated.

Help is on the way for Station 5 in the form of a portable swamp cooler for the bay, followed by a total revamp of the HVAC system soon.

“I know everybody in Albuquerque just wants some relief from this heat, so we’re hopeful just like everybody else that we get some soon,” Jaramillo said.

AFR says Station 5’s swamp cooler is likely still a few weeks out from arriving to help. The fire chief said it hasn’t happened yet, but if the heat does reach unsafe levels at any station, the department would relocate trucks and staff to another station nearby.