ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Intel in New Mexico is collaborating with the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions and the New Mexico Economic Development Department to host a mega-hiring event. The hiring event is part of Intel’s ongoing investment efforts and showcases its commitment to fostering local talent and contributing to the economic growth of the region.

The hiring event offers attendees a chance to meet with Intel representatives, gain insights into the company’s operations, and showcase their skills and enthusiasm. It presents an excellent opportunity for individuals looking to develop their careers in the manufacturing industry and join a leading global technology company.

The ‘MEGA Hiring Event’ will be taking place on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Event Center, offering exciting opportunities in the semiconductor manufacturing sector. For more information visit dws.state.nm.us/en-us/.