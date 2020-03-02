Inspector General report finds inconsistencies within Animal Welfare Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An anonymous tipster is accusing the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department of underreporting just how many animals are being euthanized. The city’s Inspector General’s Office investigated that claim.

The IG did not find any evidence showing that Animal Welfare was misleading the public with putting animals down, but does say the department needs a better way of reporting and documenting the animals.

The 35-page report starts off with an anonymous letter that was sent to the IG’s Office back in September. The letter claimed then-Animal Welfare Director, Danny Nevarez and Operations Manager, Joel Craig, were “defrauding the citizens of Albuquerque.”

The letter alleges that Craig and Nevarez deleted animals from the system that have been put down so it looks like they were never there. The anonymous reporter says that’s why the city’s kill rates have been at an all-time low.

The report comes just months after the former director, Deb Brinkley, sued Craig for trying to remove her from the department. Brinkley’s attorney says he’s not surprised by the accusations in this report.

“A degree of validation because at least she’s seeing some documentation regarding her suspicions and claims from people she’s talked with at the city,” says Thomas Grover.

The IG’s office did not find any evidence to show that these allegations were true. Investigators did, however, find that a number of animals were unaccounted for in 2018 and 2019.

When investigators tried to ask Nevarez and Craig about that, the report says they never got a response. The IG also found inconsistencies in how the department documented animals that were coming and out of the shelters. The city also says Nevarez stepped down as Director last month.

More to come on KRQE News 13 at 10:00 p.m. on what the city has to say about the IG’s investigation.