ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Working from home is a sign of the times, but now a city employee is being investigated for allegedly violating telework policies. A new report by the Inspector General said the employee was incorrectly inputting working time when they were actually on vacation.

According to the report, the accused employee works in the Department of Finance and Administrative Services. They had permission to work on an assigned laptop from their home in Albuquerque.

An anonymous complaint led to the IG’s Office finding out the employee was abusing their time and using teleworking days to travel to vacation spots outside of the city. The investigation found the staff member used their assigned laptop outside of Albuquerque 16 different times, even using public networks, which could be a security risk to the city’s network. Some of the locations included cities in Colorado, South Dakota, and even Mexico.

The report also says that the city worker reported “hours worked” for a specific day, but there was no evidence of the laptop connecting to the city’s secured network. The employee’s social media posts and photos were also used to verify the dates in question.

When questioned by the Office of Inspector General, the employee admitted to traveling but said she still worked her eight-hour shift. The staffer also admitted to using sick leave when traveling for vacation. The instances violated the department’s teleworking policies and resulted in the employee getting paid about $923 for hours not worked.

The Office of Inspector General suggested adjusting the leave balances for the employee. They also suggested the department do a yearly review of all the rules and regulations with their employees. The department agreed with the suggestions.