Inspector General investigates if city supervisor got kickbacks from city contractor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nuisance properties that are unsafe are seen across Albuquerque all the time. A new Inspector General report shows the city overpaid for many of these properties to be tagged and boarded up.

A fence request for a property where a home used to be, and another request for fencing around a motel after it exploded. These are some of the sites where the city’s Code Enforcement has requested board up services from NSRES, a company contracted by the city.

However, the city’s Planning Director says these jobs were not done right and cost taxpayers thousands.

“Significant discrepancies between how things were supposed to be done and the way they were being done,” says Brennon Williams.

According to a report from the Inspector General, a supervisor with Code Enforcement called NSRES to come out to board up multiple properties across the city. The Inspector General then started looking into whether or not that supervisor was taking kickbacks from the contractor.

NSRES billed the city $300 a month for multiple months, for fencing around a house that didn’t even exist on a lot near Broadway and Avenida Cesar Chavez.

The city was then billed $6,300 for board up services after the Hiway House Motel burned down in Nob Hill in July. The report says a majority of the charges came from “standby time” requested because Albuquerque Fire Rescue had to investigate the fire.

“The reasons that were given did not correspond with the established processes and procedures in the way other people were doing business,” says Williams.

Williams says he confronted the Code Enforcement supervisor about the bills.

“There has been discipline and appropriate level of discipline,” he says.

The Inspector General found both the Code Enforcement supervisor and NSRES violated the terms of the contract.

In a statement to KRQE News 13, the owner, Ernest Baca, says:

NSRES has been working with the city of Albuquerque for more than 20 years without issue. With this job, as with every job we handle, we did exactly as the city of Albuquerque ordered. No protocols were in place to get prior authorization for work that lasted longer than 8 hours prior to the city bringing this to our attention. We were subsequently instructed on how to obtain authorization and we have been in compliance with all rules regarding work set forth by the city and we look forward to working with the city in the future. Ernest Baca

NSRES’ contract with the city ends in April. The city says they’re going to review if they will renew their contract.

That supervisor is still an employee with the city and it’s not clear if he will keep his job.