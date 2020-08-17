Inspector General investigates claims of stolen trailer at BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a trailer that sat on the zoo’s property for decades, and then it was hauled away by a subcontractor. After reviewing security video, city workers believed the subcontractor stole it.

What the security video showed was the subcontractor removing the trailer from the BioPark Zoo, and a security guard standing by as the whole thing happened in less than 15 minutes. As the Inspector General looked into it, the case was more complicated than it seemed.

Back in April, the Inspector General got a complaint about a subcontractor hauling the trailer off through the work gate at the back of the zoo. However, according to the IG’s report, investigators could not trace the ownership of the old trailer back to the city. Because of that, the Inspector General could not conclude it was a theft.

The Deputy Director of Cultural Services said the trailer had been on the city’s property for more than 25 years and was in bad shape, so they gave it away. The department defended the way it all happened. “The removal of the trailer went through an appropriate city contract process,” says Deputy Director Cultural Services Brandon Gibson.

The Inspector General believed there should have been more documentation. He recommended the city do a better job of keeping track of their inventory, its value, and following a more in-depth protocol when vehicles or equipment is disposed of.

The Cultural Services Department has responded to the recommendations and claims they are already putting those practices in place. They would not say if they are still working with the subcontractor who removed the trailer and kept it.

Latest News