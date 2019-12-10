Inspector general discovers possible ART bus inspector time fraud

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A city investigation reveals employees were treating a work trip for the ART buses more like a vacation.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the city’s inspector general found some Transit Department employees were possibly cutting workdays and going on non-work related outings. The employees were in Lancaster, California to inspect the electric buses for the ART program in 2017 and 2018.

The investigation comes after a complaint stating city employees were treating official work trips as vacations. The Journal reports that in the 21-page report from the city’s Office of Inspector General, employees were not working full eight hour days and using the city-funded rental cars for personal use and accepting gifts from BYD, the former bus company for ART.

One employee is accused of renting a Dodge Challenger RT costing $1,314.85 which is 49% more than what employees were initially allocated. He also admittedly stated he lied about the rental agency telling him the car would cost the same as an economy vehicle.

That same employee submit multiple receipts for the same gas stops for reimbursement and the city honored both. Another employee allegedly brought his wife to Lancaster and admitted to leaving the plant early and arriving late in addition to letting his wife drive the city-funded rental car without paying any portion of costs.