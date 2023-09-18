Sandia Mountains at sunset in central New Mexico | Adobe Stock

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest & National Grasslands is seeking input on the proposed Sandia Crest Recreation Complex Renovation Project.

The project area is located at the crest of the Sandia Mountains, just over 10,000 feet in elevation. The Sandia Ranger District proposes to improve and reconstruct portions of the Sandia Crest Recreation area to bring the site up to current standards, decrease short- and long-term maintenance needs, and to provide a sustainable recreation site. This proposal does not include the Crest House.

Documents for the Sandia Crest Recreation Complex Renovation can be found on the Cibola National Forest & National Grasslands project page here.

Individuals and organizations desiring to comment must provide the following:

Name and current physical mailing address.

Title of the project (Proposed Action: Sandia Crest Recreation Complex Renovation).

Comments on the proposed action, along with supporting reasons to be considered in reaching a decision.

Signature or other verification of identity upon request.

Electronic comments can be submitted by clicking here.

Mail written comments to:

Julie Padilla, Recreation Staff Officer

ATTN.: Sandia Crest Recreation Area Complex

Sandia Ranger District

11776 HWY 337

Tijeras, New Mexico 87059

Comments on the project can be submitted via mail and online no later than Oct. 14.