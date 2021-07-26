Injured hiker rescued in the Sandia Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A hiker is recovering after being airlifted from a trail in the Sandia Mountains. The Bernalillo County Fire Department says around 11:30 Monday morning, they responded to a woman who had injured her knee while hiking the Tree Springs Trail off Highway 536 south of the Sandia Peak Ski Area.

Firefighters say they were able to airlift her to a station in Tijeras and from there, she was taken to the hospital. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the Albuquerque Police Department helped with the rescue.