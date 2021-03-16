Inez Elementary seeking donations for kindergarten bike program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Inez Elementary School is looking for donations to help create a biking PE program. “All Kids Bike” is a national program with the mission of teaching every child in America how to ride a bike. The program equips schools with everything they need like training and certification, an 8-lesson curriculum, bikes, and more.

“It is with the full support of the Inez Community School Council that we are able to pursue bringing the All Kids Bike Program to Inez. Together, we are imagining the excitement our kindergartners would have learning to ride a “two-wheel bike”. This will truly provide the students with a sense of confidence, create a positive memory of a great experience at school, and set them on a path of lifelong health and wellness,” said PE Teacher Michael Anderson.

According to a news release, All Kids Bike launched in March 2018, and there are 288 schools in 39 states with All Kids Bike kindergarten PE programs. The program is designed for children of all abilities and aims to instill healthy habits at a young age. “One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” said All Kids Bike Board Member Ryan McFarland in a news release.

For more information or to donate, visit support.allkidsbike.org/inez-elementary-school.