Indigenous Youth Council summit to focus on mental health

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indigenous Youth Council was formed in February of this year. The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department elected members representing the 23 nations, tribes, and pueblos to engage with the department and help solve issues. This weekend they will be hosting an Indigenous Youth Wellness summit.

The summit will convene Indigenous youth from across the state to talk about mental health-related tools and strategies. During the summit, they will also identify mental health needs and priorities particular to Indigenous youth. By the end of the summit, the council will compile all of the ideas and craft recommendations to give to state leaders.

The virtual summit is scheduled for June 11-12, 2021 and open to participants ages 18-25. On June 11, the summit will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 12. The summit will also be held via Zoom. There is a limited number of seats available, and interested participants should visit https://www.iad.state.nm.us/resources/indigenous-youth-council/ to register.