Indigenous People’s Day to be officially celebrated in New Mexico

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico will officially mark the first Indigenous People’s Day Monday in place of Columbus Day.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill this year creating the holiday, as a counter-celebration of the federal holiday celebrating the Italian explorer. October 14 will now be a day to honor the history and culture of Native Americans.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will host a celebration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring native dancers and speakers. The Santa Fe Tourism Department will also be having an event on the plaza from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss