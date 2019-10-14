Indigenous People’s Day to be officially celebrated in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico will officially mark the first Indigenous People’s Day Monday in place of Columbus Day.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill this year creating the holiday, as a counter-celebration of the federal holiday celebrating the Italian explorer. October 14 will now be a day to honor the history and culture of Native Americans.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will host a celebration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring native dancers and speakers. The Santa Fe Tourism Department will also be having an event on the plaza from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.