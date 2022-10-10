ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is Indigenous People’s Day. In accordance with the day, Albuquerque city offices will be closed.
Some of Monday’s closures included, community centers, libraries, animal shelters and museums. A full list of closures can be found on the city website.