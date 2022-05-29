ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is the final day for people to experience Indigenous American art at the North 4th Art Center in Albuquerque. Its Indigenous Brilliance exhibit is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in Albuquerque.

It first showed in London, England in 2012. The theme is “Culture Without Compromise” and aims to share Indigenous artists’ stories. “I feel each one of the artists exhibiting a part of who they are but also exhibiting a part of their culture,” says Lyle Toledo Yazzie, lead artist and co-curator of the exhibit.

Fifteen Indigenous artists are featured in the exhibit.