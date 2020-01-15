Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s new exhibit highlights Native American relocation era

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center opened a new exhibit Wednesday. It’s called “Relocated: Urban Migration, Perseverance, and Adaption.”

The exhibit highlights the Native American relocation era starting in the 1950s. It will tell personal stories of people who were relocated through interviews, photographs, and art. Curators say it has an important theme.

“The message is more so, take a look at this program and its longterm effect on people. The pueblo people, and Native Americans in general as a whole, because you took an entire population and moved them to a city. What did that look like? What did they deal with?” said Rachel Moore, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

Visitors will even get the chance to share their relatives’ stories through a social media screen. The exhibit will remain open through January 2021.