Indian Pueblo Cultural Center starts next phase of construction, discuss reopening plans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center was founded in 1976 by the 19 Pueblo tribes of New Mexico. Its mission is to preserve Pueblo culture and educate the country on the Pueblo peoples of New Mexico’s accomplishments and history.

They recently have been doing a lot of expanding. Vice President of Corporate Strategy Emily Howard discusses their latest developments.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is starting the second phase of construction. Phase II includes three buildings totaling 21,000 sq ft. of retail space and is scheduled to be finished by the fall of 2021. This expansion will include a combination of tenant businesses and businesses owned and operated by Indian Pueblos Marketing, Inc. and the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, including a restaurant, wellness collective, and smart classrooms and meeting space.

The Center is temporarily closed until early April 2021 due to the pandemic. To find out more about the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, head over to indianpueblo.org. Follow them on Facebook for any updates to the Center’s status and hours.