ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center hosted an annual event. Saturday morning was the 42nd Annual Native American Youth Art Show.

This year’s theme was “Who is your superhero? Who do you aspire to be?”.

Every piece of art is created by Native students, from kindergarten to 12th grade, from around the state. Some of the students even had the opportunity to sell their work during the show.

“Our museum shows a lot of older artifacts and things of that nature. It’s really an amazing opportunity for people to get to see creativity occurring right now inside of the community,” said Brock Sandoval with the cultural center.

The event got its start in 1979. The show continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.