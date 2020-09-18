Indian Pueblo Cultural Center reveals its Pueblo-inspired hot air balloon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center has unveiled its new hot air balloon in partnership with Rainbow Ryders Inc. The “Eyahne On The Horizon” balloon features a Pueblo-inspired design and honors the 19 Pueblos of New Mexico with its registered FAA number, “N19NM”.

Made in Ann Arbor, Michigan by Cameron Balloons, the balloon’s name, Eyahne means “blessing” in Keres. The balloon is 275,000 cubic feet and measures 86-feet-tall, and 68-feet wide at the equator and is capable of lifting 6,000-pounds or 12 to 14 passengers plus the pilot.

It will be the largest ride balloon in New Mexico. The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center states that “Eyahne On The Horizon” will fly 200 to 300 times a year in the Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Los Lunas areas, and will take flight in the coming weeks.

While this year’s Balloon Fiesta has been canceled due to the pandemic, IPCC’s balloon will fly at the event under normal circumstances and will also be on display at many other local events.

The balloon was designed in house by IPCC staff and symbolizes the sacred beliefs and culture of the Pueblo peoples of New Mexico. IPCC says that all of the balloon’s design elements represent cultural concepts and values found throughout Pueblo traditions.

As each of the 19 Pueblos have its own unique way of life, the design elements were selected based on symbols and themes that are common throughout all of the Pueblos and include: corn, strength, progress, continuance, blessings, and connection to Earth, heavens, ancestors, and each others.

