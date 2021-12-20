Indian Pueblo Cultural Center picks sculptor for 40th-anniversary artwork

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center has selected an artist to create a display marking its 40th anniversary. Sculptor Upton S. Ethelbah Jr. teamed up with local welder Joe Craig Doyle to create ‘Pueblo Matriarch,’ a steel sculpture inspired by a Santa Clara Pueblo and White Mountain Apache regalia and advances.

Pueblo Matriach will stand 20 feet tall and it will include symbols of corn, cloud, rain lightning and the water serpent ‘Avanyu.’