Indian Pueblo Cultural Center officially introduces new hot air balloon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center officially unveiled a new hot air balloon on Friday morning. The balloon can hold 12 to 14 passengers, making it the the largest passenger balloon in the state.

The balloon is named “Eyanne on the horizon” which means blessing in Keres. It also features a unique Pueblo design.

“We were very careful with the design. We wanted to make sure it represented the Pueblo people and the Pueblo culture, so we took time to make sure the design was relevant,” said Emily Howard, VP of corp strategy at IPCC.

The new balloon is set to take flight in the coming weeks.

