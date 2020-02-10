Indian Pueblo Cultural Center issues call for entries for 6th annual Pueblo Film Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Calling all Native filmmakers, now could be your opportunity to get your work on the map. The Pueblo Film Festival is back for its sixth year and is now accepting entries.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center‘s Museum Cultural Educator Jon Ghahate visits the set to discuss how you can submit your work for the festival. The Pueblo Film Festival includes film screenings, presentations, and discussions with renowned Pueblo filmmakers.

This year’s theme is “our words our wisdom”.

“We certainly want to highlight and feature Pueblo filmmakers, film actors so we have a number of categories so we want to get the word out that submissions are open now and the deadline is coming up pretty quickly,” said Jon.

Its goal is to shine a spotlight on an age-old culture’s contemporary expression and to encourage Native filmmakers to continue their creative work for an ever-growing audience. Everyone is invited to the festival, learn what is happening in the film world, and to forge new connections with those in the industry.

The Pueblo Film Festival will be held March 21 and 22 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center located at 2401 12th Street NW in Albuquerque. The deadline to submit entries is February 28, 2020. To submit an entry, visit the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s website.