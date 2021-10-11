Indian Pueblo Cultural Center honors Indigenous Peoples’ Day with special event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –For Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque is inviting people to join the center in celebrating. IPCC helps educate visitors about New Mexico’s Pueblos.

Jon Ghahate, the museum cultural educator, says he feels he has a responsibility to keep the voices of those who came before him alive. “We have a voice. We take ownership of that voice, we are stewards of those groups of people who preceded us that’s why I enjoy this place.”

To commemorate and honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day the cultural center has a lineup of activities planned. Ghahate explains, “We have presentations by some of our public servants who hold elected office.”

People can also watch various dance performances and artist demonstrations. “I sing for my people from my heart. And from my soul from my drums,” says Brandon Lesansee who is from the Pueblo of Zuni. “We sing with prayers, and we love to see our people and other people happy.

While New Mexico has observed the holiday for years, President Biden issued a proclamation last week to make October 11th both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day. James Webb is visiting New Mexico. He shares, “I think these lands that they’ve protected and conserved over the years and generations are really important to all of us and all of our society.”

Officials add that visiting the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center gives people an opportunity to honor the culture and traditions of New Mexico’s first citizens. “You certainly can learn it from a book but if we could hear it from the people who live it, that’s how we can then perpetuate it,” says Ghahate.