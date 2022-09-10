ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local cultural center is holding an annual art show. The show will run through January.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is holding its 42nd Annual Native American Student Art Show and Sale. This year’s theme is “Who is your superhero and who do you aspire to be?”

Submissions can be made by paining, sculpture, drawings, mixed media, and more. Artists are also allowed to sell their work. Artwork is required to be submitted by October 15, and the show runs through January 8.