Indian Pueblo Cultural Center debuts balloon, hosts special events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center hot air balloon made its debut at the Balloon Fiesta this year. IPCC’s Director of Guest and Entrepreneur Experience Michael Lucero discusses the significance of the balloon as well as special events that will take place alongside this year’s Fiesta.

IPCC is hosting 11 days of special events during this year’s Balloon Fiesta starting on Friday, October 1, and run through Monday, October 11. Festivities include IPCC’s Albuquerque American Indian Arts Festival in addition to cultural Native dances and a celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday. For a full schedule of special events, visit indianpueblo.org.