Indian Pueblo Cultural Center commemorates 340th anniversary of Pueblo Revolt with online exhibit

Pueblo Revolt_731955

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is marking the anniversary of the Pueblo Revolt. 340 years ago August 10, 1680, 14 Pueblos across the southwest rose up and rebelled against Spanish colonizers and kept them out for 12 years. To commemorate the event, the Cultural Center has posted a free online exhibit through the month of August with video presentations, recipes, how-to videos, discussions, and downloadable educational materials on the Revolt’s history and Pueblo culture.

“With COVID-19 public health mandates preventing in-person visits to museums, our staff worked diligently to create this compelling, virtual guest experience,” said Dr. Beverlee J. McClure in a press release Monday, Vice President of Cultural and Community Engagement. “We invite those in New Mexico and throughout the world to enjoy the Pueblo Revolt Online Exhibit on our website through August to learn about this momentous event in history.”

