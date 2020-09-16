Indian Pueblo Cultural Center celebrates grand opening of new upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s campus just got some major upgrades. Organizers held a virtual news conference Wednesday to share the grand opening of Towne Place Suites in the Avanyu Plaza.

Organizers hope the upgraded space attracts both residents and visitors to go eat, shop, and learn. “Join us in the beautiful Avanyu Plaza. Come and be embraced by the culture of the 19 pueblos,” said Vice-President of Cultural and Community Engagement Beverlee McClure.

The goal is to eventually have 12th Street full of office, retail, and restaurant space, as well as community areas including a park. The new development will bring in more than 700 new jobs to the local economy.