ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of the year again for the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s most treasured tradition, the Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest. They received a lot of great gingerbread pueblos and now the public is asked to vote on their favorite entry.

All the entries represent a Pueblo village, house, community, church, and historic dwelling, with everything completely edible. They received 29 entries that were divided into three different age categories. Ranging from youth to adults and seniors.

Participants were divided into four categories. Below are this year’s winners:

Children’s Category: 1st Place: Preston; 2nd Place: Aurora; 3rd Pace: Daphne Hubler

Kids Category: 1 st Place: Georgia Griebel; 2 nd Place: Aspen Griebel; 3 rd Place: Keilani Chavez

Place: Georgia Griebel; 2 Place: Aspen Griebel; 3 Place: Keilani Chavez Adult Category: 1 st Place: Sacheen Suazo; 2 nd Place: Ellen Powell; 3 rd Place: Collin Cheromiah

Place: Sacheen Suazo; 2 Place: Ellen Powell; 3 Place: Collin Cheromiah Senior Category: 1st Place: Christobal Cordova; 2nd Place: Daniel St Arnold; 3rd Place: Doris Moore

The Indian Pueblo is inviting the community to visit and enjoy these edible works of art. They are open Tuesday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on January 1- 2. You can submit your vote for the People’s Choice award through January 3; those winners will be announced on Jan. 5.