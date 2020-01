LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Lou Ferigno arrives at the 7th Annual Gold Meets Golden at Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Incredible Hulk’s” Lou Ferrigno will officially become a Socorro County Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday.

Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo will deputize Ferrigno at the Albuquerque Convention Center at 5:30 p.m. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will also be at the event.

The 68-year-old has served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles and a volunteer member of the sheriff posse in Arizona.

Here in New Mexico, he will help with recruiting.